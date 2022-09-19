Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 33202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Gatekeeper Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$22.85 million and a PE ratio of -125.00.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.