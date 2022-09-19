Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $300.67 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,483,852 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

