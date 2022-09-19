Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GENC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.49. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

