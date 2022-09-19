Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.08

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 8.08 and last traded at 8.50, with a volume of 844474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 8.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

