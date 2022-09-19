Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $31,558,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

