Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Buys C$11,100.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,100.

Glacier Media Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:GVC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.37. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Glacier Media Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.