Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Buys C$11,100.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,100.
Glacier Media Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of TSE:GVC traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.37. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Glacier Media Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.49.
Glacier Media Company Profile
