Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,635 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of RPV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. 3,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,444. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66.

