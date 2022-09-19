Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,002 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016,124 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

