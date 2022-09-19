Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,545,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,733,000 after acquiring an additional 235,488 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in NextEra Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 68,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 145.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. 303,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

