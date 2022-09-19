Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,922. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

