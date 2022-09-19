Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.26. 27,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

