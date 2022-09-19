Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $50.28.

