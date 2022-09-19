Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 41,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,804. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

