Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 142,180 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 139,337.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.98. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.