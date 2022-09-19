Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 603,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,452 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $39.95. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.