GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 999.7 days.
GMO Internet Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Friday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.
GMO Internet Company Profile
