GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 999.7 days.

OTCMKTS GMOYF remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Friday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

