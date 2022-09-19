Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

GFX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 5,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,249. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

