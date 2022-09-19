Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

GMER stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.03. 280,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.40.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

