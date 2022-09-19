Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 378,439 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,912,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,034,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of GIIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 251,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,028. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

