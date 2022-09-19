GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 11,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.