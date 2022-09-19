Grassi Investment Management Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

