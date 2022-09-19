Grassi Investment Management Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.5% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $161.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.