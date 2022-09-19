Grassi Investment Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,422. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

