Grassi Investment Management Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.91% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $341,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JOET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. 1,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,799. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.