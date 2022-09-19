Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,083,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. 325,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891,649. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.