Grassi Investment Management Raises Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.08. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

