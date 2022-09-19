Grassi Investment Management Sells 1,300 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TELUS by 72.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in TELUS by 33.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

TELUS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.62. 35,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,519. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

