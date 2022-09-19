Grassi Investment Management Sells 38,150 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,150 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 17,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $849,720. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

