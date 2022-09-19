Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00272152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032611 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

