Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,500 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Great Panther Mining Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,038. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Great Panther Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 66.9% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,231,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Great Panther Mining

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

