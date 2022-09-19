GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

