Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

GLSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 68,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,958. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 22,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $205,744.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,706,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,709,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

