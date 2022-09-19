Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 912,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

GRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

GRFS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,905. Grifols has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

