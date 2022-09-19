Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 801,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their target price on Grom Social Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Grom Social Enterprises Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of GROM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 547,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 218.63%.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

See Also

