Growth DeFi Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $9,907.36 and $88.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 75.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gro protocol is a stablecoin yield aggregator that tranches risk and yield. The first two products built on it are the PWRD stablecoin with deposit protection and yield, and Vault with leveraged stablecoin yields. GRO is Gro protocol’s governance token. It enables a deeper engagement with the protocol by opening up the ability to participate in governance and further stabilise the protocol. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

