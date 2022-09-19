Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 53,699 shares.The stock last traded at $216.88 and had previously closed at $215.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $207.15.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

