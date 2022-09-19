Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $2,932.59 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars.

