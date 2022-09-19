H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Performance

About H World Group

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. H World Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.05.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

