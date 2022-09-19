Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 259,665 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

