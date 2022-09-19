Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 30,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.53. 270,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,633. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

