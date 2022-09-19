HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

HBT Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 26,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

