Head to Head Contrast: American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) versus Its Peers

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Outdoor Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Outdoor Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands Competitors 51 413 897 12 2.63

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.96%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 128.45%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands’ peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -32.13% 6.25% 4.87% American Outdoor Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million -$64.88 million -1.72 American Outdoor Brands Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.02

American Outdoor Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands peers beat American Outdoor Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

