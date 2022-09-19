Head-To-Head Survey: AppHarvest (APPH) versus Its Rivals

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 168.69%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 92.16%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.31 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

