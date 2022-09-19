Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $564.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

