Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.94

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 6448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $547.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

