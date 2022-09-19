Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,003 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 98,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 144,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,563,953. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.