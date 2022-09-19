Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.66. 136,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

