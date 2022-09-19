Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DE traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day moving average is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

