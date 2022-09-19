Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.70 and its 200-day moving average is $276.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.