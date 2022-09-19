Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
