Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.